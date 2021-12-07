Free lectures to explore the application of evidence-based veterinary medicine

Share

Two online lectures will explore the role of evidence-based veterinary medicine in clinical practice and research, with the first on December 13.

Hosted by the Centre for Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine (CEVM) at the University of Nottingham, the free lectures are part of the CEVM’s 10-year anniversary.

It opened to emphasise the importance of good quality research, focused on the right questions relevant to practitioners, and to assist veterinary professionals in using an evidence-based approach in veterinary care.

Since then the CEVM has carried out numerous impactful projects, spanning species and disciplines, working closely with a variety of stakeholders and collaborators. A 10-year report summarising its work will be released to mark the occasion.

The two sessions will represent the close links between veterinary practice and veterinary research, with Dr Rachel Dean and the team from VetPartners joining Dr Marnie Brennan from the CEVM to deliver the sessions. The online events will take place on Monday, December 13, and Thursday, December 16.

Brennan, co-founder and current Director of the CEVM, said the 10-year anniversary was a great time to “reflect generally on where we are with evidence-based veterinary medicine within the veterinary profession”.

“There have been some significant achievements by individuals and groups globally in harnessing this approach, not only within clinical settings but also within veterinary research,” Brennan said.

“With the publication of the Evidence Manifesto in the Vet Record last year, it feels like the right time to be reflecting on the journey the profession has taken to date and how this could shape the future. I’m delighted that Rachel Dean and her team from VetPartners are joining us for this event.”

Dean co-founded the CEVM before joining VetPartners as Director of Clinical Research and Excellence in Practice. She said it was critical that the gap between academic research and veterinary practice be bridged to ensure the evidence generated is useful to decision-makers and can impact care.

“It is important both groups work together to enable evidence-based practice to be a reality so we can progress care and improve outcomes for ourselves, our clients and the animals we treat.”

» Register for the Evidence sessions, on December 13 and 16 at 7,30pm (GMT)