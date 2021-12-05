Loss of ancient grazers sparked a global rise in grassland fires – study

The loss of large herbivores from North America, including ancient horses, spurred a dramatic increase in grassland fires across the continent, researchers have found.

A similar trend around the loss of large grazing animals was also seen on other continents.

From 50,000 to 6000 years ago, many of the world’s largest animals, including such iconic grassland grazers as the woolly mammoth, giant bison, and a range of ancient horse species, went extinct.

The loss of these grazing species triggered a dramatic increase in fire activity in the world’s grasslands, according to a new Yale-led study published in the journal Science.

In collaboration with the Utah Natural History Museum, scientists with Yale University compiled lists of extinct large mammals and their approximate dates of extinctions across four continents.

The data showed that South America lost the most grazers (83% of all species), followed by North America, at 68%. These losses were significantly higher than in Australia (44%) and Africa (22%).

They then compared these findings with records of fire activity as revealed in lake sediments. Using charcoal records from 410 global sites, which provided a historical record of regional fire activity across continents, they found that fire activity increased after the extinction of the large herbivores.

Continents that lost more grazers (South America, then North America) saw larger increases in the extent of fires, whereas continents that saw lower rates of extinction (Australia and Africa) saw little change in grassland fire activity.

“These extinctions led to a cascade of consequences,” said Allison Karp, a postdoctoral associate in Yale’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and corresponding author of the paper. “Studying these effects helps us understand how herbivores shape global ecology today.”

Widespread megaherbivore extinctions had major impacts on ecosystems — ranging from predator collapse to loss of fruit-bearing trees that once depended on herbivores for dispersal.

But Karp and senior author Carla Staver, associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology in Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, wondered if there was also an increase in fire activity in the world’s ecosystems, specifically due to a buildup of dry grass, leaves, or wood caused by the loss of giant herbivores.

They found that, in grasslands, grass-fueled fires increased.

Karp and Staver note that many ancient browser species — such as mastodons, diprotodons, and giant sloths, which foraged on shrubs and trees in wooded areas — also went extinct during the same period but that their losses had less impact on fires in wooded areas.

Grassland ecosystems across the world were transformed after the loss of grazing-tolerant grasses because of the disappearance of herbivores and the increase in fires. New grazers, including livestock, eventually adapted to the new ecosystems.

That is why scientists should consider the role of grazing livestock and wild grazers in fire mitigation and climate change, the authors said.

“This work really highlights how important grazers may be for shaping fire activity,” Staver said. “We need to pay close attention to these interactions if we want to accurately predict the future of fires.”

Reporting: Bill Hathaway

Global response of fire activity to late Quaternary grazer extinctions

Allison T. Karp, J. Tyler Faith, Jennifer R. Marlon and A. Carla Staver.

Science, 25 Nov 2021, Vol 374, Issue 6571, pp. 1145-1148, DOI: 10.1126/science.abj1580

The abstract can be read here.