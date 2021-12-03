Renowned horse showman honoured with lifetime achievement award

The carnival is over for recently retired show producer Allister Hood, but the accolades continue as he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Horse & Hound Awards 2021.

After the 2020 virtual awards, the sponsors and guests were all excited to return to a glittering in-person award celebration, held in partnership with NAF on Wednesday night at Cheltenham racecourse. More than 250 people attended, with celebrities from across the equestrian world present.

Hood, who said he wouldn’t change a minute of his long career, retired from the sport in July this year after winning his ninth Royal International supreme horse title.

“I’ve ridden so many nice horses that I couldn’t just choose one as my favourite, though Our Cashel Blue has to be a highlight,” said Hood, naming the cob on whom he won his final Royal International supreme.

“We’ve both returned to the show ring after health scares – Blue was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and I had a heart attack – and repeated our successes.”

Hood also shared a memory from Blue’s early days which illustrates the importance of patience and his skill as a horseman in bringing a tricky young horse to his peak.

“I remember when Blue was a novice, I went into the house after riding him one day and said to my wife Anne: ‘I think he’s one of the best we’ve ever had, but we might never get him into the ring’.”

Other winners included Olympic individual showjumping gold medallists Ben Maher and Explosion W (Bloomfields Horse of the Year and NAF Five Star Magic Moment of the Year), Tokyo eventing team gold and individual silver medallist Tom McEwen (Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Year) and Ruby Hughes, a rising star in the dressage world who took the Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year title.

The Horse & Hound Awards 2021 winners: