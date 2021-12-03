Equine nutrition company extends commercial agreement with FEI

Horse sport’s governing body and Belgian-based equine nutrition brand Cavalor have extended their commercial agreement for a further five years.

Cavalor is the FEI’s Official Nutrition Partner and the agreement was officially renewed at the recent FEI Hybrid General Assembly in Antwerp in Belgium. Cavalor is also the Title Partner of the FEI Best Groom Award.

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said that digital content would play a key role in the new agreement.

“Cavalor is a valued FEI partner, and their continued commitment and support is testimony to the strength of our partnership,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

“The commercial landscape has changed considerably since we first entered into our agreement with Cavalor in 2019. In addition to ‘traditional’ channels of sponsorship, the FEI’s social media and digital platforms can now provide Cavalor with more opportunities for brand visibility, and deeper exposure to an engaged audience,” De Vos said.

A world leader in equine nutrition for high-performance horses, Cavalor has helped thousands of horse owners and athletes achieve top-level performance through proper nutrition and care.

De Vos said the FEI looked forward to helping Cavalor find creative ways of taking their in-house expertise on equine nutrition to a more international audience.

“Cavalor will now have an opportunity to create targeted advertising campaigns and present educational videos on the FEI’s social channels, which we know are highly valued and appreciated by our knowledgeable online audience.”

Cavalor President Peter Bollen was in Antwerp at the FEI Awards Gala presented by Longines to hand the Cavalor FEI Best Groom Award to Sweden’s Marie Johansson in recognition of her work looking after the horses ridden by dressage rider Patrik Kittel.

The award is given each year to grooms who work behind the scenes providing the best possible care for their equine athletes. Carmen Thiemann, groom to eventing rider Ingrid Klimke and the 2020 recipient of the award, was also present at the ceremony in Belgium.

Bollen said Cavalor’s products were based on years of intense research and development, the selection of the highest quality ingredients, as well as strict manufacturing and quality control processes.

“Our partnership with the FEI reflects this attention that we give to quality and we are proud to work with an organisation that holds itself to the same high standard as we do in terms of horse care and wellbeing.

“The new terms of our agreement open up a whole host of possibilities in terms of audience engagement and we look forward to working with the FEI to bring these ideas to life.”