Catch up: Equine Science conference proceedings free to read

The proceedings of the 17th International Society for Equitation Science conference, held online in October, are available to download and read.

The conference’s theme was “Advancing Equestrian Practice to improve Equine Quality of Life” and it featured 68 talks over the three days.

The four themed sessions were:

Tools for Change – where scientists and practitioners will come together to explore the latest research about equine training cognition and performance; Science with Impact – focussing on methods for measuring and monitoring the effects of different training approaches, use of equipment and rider psychology; Communication for Change – covering approaches to advancing equitation and performance through effective dissemination of evidence-based information; and Education for Change – opportunities to empower existing and future generations through challenging thinking and practices and developing knowledge about equine welfare needs.

View the proceedings

The next ISES conference is being held at Hartpury University from August 10 to 12, 2022, and will also be live-streamed.

Building on this year’s conference themes, presenters will be exploring how science can be used to enhance horse and rider performance through ethical and evidence-informed equitation, management and training practices. They will explore the horse-human relationship and how science can enable equestrians to understand and meet the needs of their equine partners, and how this can influence equine quality of life and human wellbeing.

“Alongside this, we will challenge leading educators, researchers, practitioners, riders and coaches to give us their perspective on the emerging challenges across equitation science and their solutions to ensure the future sustainability of equestrian sports,” organisers say.

