Dream Christmas prize for lucky horse owner

British feed manufacturer Spillers is offering a lucky person a very special Christmas, with the chance to win £1000 worth of equestrian goodies.

Some big brands have got together with Spillers to wrap up a bonanza of Christmas gifts for both horse and rider, including a money-can’t-buy experience. Each day in the run-up to Christmas, one of the prizes in this huge Christmas stocking will be revealed and the winner of all 24 prizes will be chosen at random after Christmas Day.

From yard accessories and annual subscriptions to merchandise and books, the massive Christmas gift bundle has got it covered. Brands involved include Eventus Bedding, Premier Equine, Equetech, Harry Hall, Red Gorilla and Your Horse. There’s also a selection of fabulous gifts from leading riders within the industry.

Spillers has also thrown in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with stunt coordinator and horse master Steve Dent. Steve has worked both in the TV and film industry on more than 350 projects such as Gladiator, War Horse, Casino Royal and Bridgerton.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone in so many respects,” said Spillers Senior Social Media Manager Bella Fricker. “So we thought this competition would be a great way to bring some extra festive cheer – what’s not to like about trying to win yourself the ultimate horsey Christmas gift!”

Entries for the competition close on December 24, and the winner will be notified by December 31.