Hours of equine veterinary webinars available to binge til end of year

More than 60 equine veterinary webinars are available to binge-watch on the Webinar Vet until the end of the year, for $US66.99 (£49.99, $NZ97.99).

The Webinar Vet is offering unlimited access to more than 1500 hours of webinars, and the binge offer includes access to “bundles”, including Equine Dental and Equine Reproduction. The plan includes CPD (continuing professional development) tracking and certification, weekly live webinars with Q&A sessions, and support from the Webinar Vet team.

The Webinar Vet was set up in 2010 by Anthony Chadwick (BVSC CertVD MRCVS), with the express wish of making veterinary education easier, more accessible and affordable for vets leading busy lives.

As a small animal vet for more than 20 years, Chadwick experienced first-hand the problems of travelling to CPD meetings after a hard day’s work. He knew there had to be a better and more efficient way to deliver CPD that would save vets time and money.

As well as equine, there are hundreds of other webinars on topics including exotic animals, cats and dogs, and farm animals, and 200 hours of practice management content.

» Order the CPD binge here, and search “Equine” here to see what’s available.