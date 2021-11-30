Free webinar: Hoof care for lame and sound horses

Share











Renowned farrier and hoofcare educator Dr Simon Curtis is presenting a free webinar this week on the importance of good foot care in horses.

It is the latest in the series of horse care “Welfare Wednesday” sessions presented by World Horse Welfare.

Curtis, who is internationally recognised for his ability as a farrier, educator and author, will bring his wealth of experience to bear on a range of topics, including what constitutes ideal foot balance and how good farriery can help lame horses, including those with laminitis.

Following his presentation, Curtis will be joined for a panel discussion by Anna Hammond, an experienced equine vet who has worked in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, and who has extensive experience of both private and referral, and by Hayley Penrice, Assistant Centre Manager at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm in Lancashire.

Among other topics, the discussion will cover what to look for in terms of foot and limb conformation when buying a horse, the owner’s role in caring for horses’ feet, and recent innovations in hoof care. The panel discussion will be followed by a Q & A session in which viewers will have the chance to “ask the experts” questions.

» Register for “How to provide good foot care for sound and lame horses”, on December at 7pm (GMT). The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session where viewers will have the chance to “ask the experts” any questions they may have. The webinar can also be viewed as a Facebook Live session.

Dr Simon Curtis has been a practicing farrier in Newmarket, England for more than 45 years. He has also lectured and demonstrated farriery in more than 30 countries on six continents, authored four textbooks on farriery, and had his work published in numerous papers and journals. Simon is the only farrier to have been awarded an Honorary Associateship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He is also a Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Farriers (2001-2002) and he chaired the Farriers Registration Council from 2006 to 2009. He is a Fellow of the Worshipful Company of Farriers by examination (FWCF) and is currently an examiner. In 2005, Simon was inducted into the International Farriers Hall of Fame at the Kentucky Derby Museum. He gained a first-class Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Farriery through Myerscough College at the University of Central Lancashire in 2011 and completed a PhD degree in Equine Physiology and Biomechanics in 2017. In 2018, Simon was presented with the Sir Colin Spedding award for his contribution to equine knowledge.

Anna Hammond graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1994 and immediately moved to Liphook Equine Hospital, in Hampshire, England for a two-year job as an intern. She followed that with four years in equine hospitals in Australia and New Zealand, returning in 2001 to complete an equine internal medicine residency at the Royal Veterinary College in London, collecting her certificate in equine medicine on the way. She then spent many years in private practice in the south of England and latterly at the University of Bristol. In 2021, she passed her diploma exams in equine internal medicine. She has recently returned to Scotland to join a start-up equine practice. Anna is an external examiner for the veterinary school at Nottingham University and is a certificate examiner for the University of Liverpool.

Hayley Penrice is Assistant Centre Manager at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm in Lancashire, where she has worked since 2010. A major part of Hayley’s job is co-ordinating all the rehoming at the farm. This includes liaising with rehomers throughout the process, putting together photos and stories for the web page, and ensuring the ponies have all their paperwork ready for leaving the farm. Hayley has an FdSc degree in Equine Management and Business and is also a qualified Artificial Insemination (AI) Technician. Before coming to World Horse Welfare, she worked in a range of equestrian positions, including on studs and at showjumping yards.