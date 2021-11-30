Camilla carries on with working equine charity presidency

Share











Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is staying on as president of Brooke, Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, having officially extended the position she has held since 2006.

During her time as president, the Duchess has been a strong supporter of equine welfare and has travelled the world to see Brooke’s work with horses, donkeys and mules, and the people who depend on them.

Earlier this month, she visited Brooke’s sister organisation, the Brooke Hospital for Animals, Egypt in Cairo, where Dorothy Brooke founded the Old War Horse Memorial Hospital in 1934 and Brooke’s story began. Whilst there, The Duchess met with veterinary staff and toured the newly refurbished stables, a mobile clinic and the farriery workshop.

This was the Duchess’s second visit to the Cairo site, having visited with the Prince of Wales in 2006. Over the years, the Duchess has also visited Brooke’s work in Jordan, Pakistan and India, as well as several events in the UK, including Brooke’s inaugural Christmas Carol Service in 2018.

Brooke Chief Executive Chris Wainwright said the charity was “deeply grateful” for the Duchess’s ongoing support and passion for animal welfare.

“I’m thrilled that The Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to extend her Presidency of Brooke. It’s an exciting time at Brooke as we embark on our new five year Global Strategy to transform the lives of even more working horses, donkeys and mules around the world and the people that depend on them,” Wainwright said.

Today, Brooke operates in several countries, with core offices in Ethiopia, East Africa, West Africa, India, Pakistan and Latin America and the Caribbean. There are currently 100 million horses, donkeys and mules working worldwide, earning an income that some 600 million people rely on to survive. Brooke works with owners, communities, local health providers and policymakers to implement positive, sustainable change to the lives of these animals, as well as continuing to reduce their immediate suffering.