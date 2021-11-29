Online event: McLain Ward on showjumping success

Share











Five-time Olympic showjumper McLain Ward will share insights into his career in an online event next week.

Ward will delve into his success in show jumping, discuss his experiences competing at five consecutive Olympic games and the lessons he has learned along the way.

He will be talking with Philip Richter and Alan Bazaar from Hollow Brook Wealth Management, and will reveal insights into how he’s achieved and maintained such a high standard of excellence and offer a glimpse into the inner workings of the business side of the sport.

The event is being hosted by the Pennsylvania National Horse Show. Questions for Ward can be submitted in advance to mfisher@hbwmllc.com.

» Register for the event, on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:30pm (EST)