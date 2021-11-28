Reflecting on horse racing’s Covid response: Free webinar

Share











A look at the response of the horse racing industry to Covid-19 and how it supported communities is the topic of the third offering in a webinar series from Racing Together.

“The power of sport to help people: What did we learn from racing’s response to Covid-19 in support of communities?” on Thursday, December 2, is being hosted by racing broadcaster Hayley Moore and features an expert panel. They will reflect back on racing’s community response to Covid-19, and explore what it taught stakeholders about the power of sport to help others.

The panelists will engage in a wide-ranging discussion, covering the experiences of football, racing and racecourses – and the powerful impact that community and charity support can have on communities. The Racing Together webinar series is hosted in partnership with Racing2Learn, the sport’s eLearning and continued professional development platform.

Racing Together represents and champions British racing’s community engagement and education activity and is a partnership of charities and other organisations who work across the sport to benefit others.

» Register for the free webinar, on December 2 from 12.30pm (GMT)

Panelists for the December 2 webinar:

Mike Evans, CEO EFL Trust

Mike has worked at the EFL Trust for 12 years since its inception. The EFL Trust is the charitable arm of the English Football League (EFL) and was established in 2008 to oversee the remarkable and diverse work of EFL’s Club Community Organisations (CCOs). Its vision is ‘Stronger, Healthier, More Active Communities.’ EFL Trust uses the power of the Club badge to reach into communities and deliver a wide range of initiatives, focusing on improving health and wellbeing; raising aspirations and realising potential and building stronger, more cohesive communities. Their network engages with more than 880,000 participants and invests more than £59 million in communities every year.

Annamarie Phelps OLY CBE, British Horseracing Authority Chair

Annamarie was appointed Chair of the British Horseracing Authority in 2019. She is Vice-Chair of the British Olympic Association and is a former Olympic rower. She was awarded a CBE for her services to rowing in 2016. At the 2021 European Rowing General Assembly, Annamarie was elected to become the new Chair of European Rowing. She ran a half marathon to raise funds for Racing Welfare earlier this year.

Paul Swain, Raceday Experience & Communications Manager at the Racecourse Association (RCA)



Paul Paul oversees the RCA’s award-winning raceday experience programme and manages all internal and external communications for the representative body of all British Racecourses. He is also the RCA’s Diversity & Inclusion lead executive. Paul has played a leading role in a number of the sport’s notable initiatives relating to people and welfare, including Racing Together, Autism in Racing and the national Sunflower Lanyard Scheme. He joined the RCA in 2012 from the British Horseracing Authority’s Graduate Development Programme.

Jon Yates, CEO Berkshire Community Foundation

Before joining Berkshire Community Foundation in 2019, Jon had 12 years’ experience in Community Foundations serving as Development Director at Wiltshire Community Foundation and Chief Executive at Dorset Community Foundations. Jon was made joint CEO in September 2020. Berkshire Community Foundation is a charity that works across Berkshire to raise, then distribute, money directly to vital local causes. They ensure that any form of philanthropy, whether from an individual or an organisation, brings the greatest benefit to those most in need in local communities. They are part of a wider membership organisation for 47 UK community foundations; the only national network of charitable funders with a physical presence in every part of the UK.

