Survey seeks answers on research into equine-assisted services

Share











A survey looking at the importance, usage, and interest in research into equine-assisted services is asking for those involved in the field to share their thoughts.

It is being organised by the US-based Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) and Ireland-based Federation of Horses in Education and Therapy International AISBL (HETI). The two groups have teamed up for a feasibility study, with the aim of creating a single research platform that will act as a repository for information pertinent to the field of Equine-Assisted Services (EAS).

Both organizations’ strategic plans emphasize education based on rigorous research, but there is consensus that access to quality research is a global barrier.

HHRF and HETI envisage the development of a central international knowledge bank where global research data can be pooled, organized and easily accessed by all who want to enhance the field of human services that incorporate horses.

The short survey, which will take only about five minutes to complete, seeks information on how users access and interpret EAS research, and how it is incorporated into their equine work.

It asks about where users find EAS research, and if they find barriers in accessing such research, and what benefits they foresee in improved access to information.