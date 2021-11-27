OTTB groups in US to receive $3.7m in grants

Share











Grants to the tune of $US3.7 million are being made to 82 Thoroughbred aftercare organizations accredited with the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA).

It brings the total amount in grants awarded since the TAA was established in 2012, to $US24.5 million.

TAA President Jimmy Bell said the ability to grant the latest wun towards the care of retired racehorses was a tremendous achievement.

“As the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance continues to grow to match the needs of our industry, monetary contributions by participants at every level are paramount to the success of our sport,” Bell said.

Earmarked specifically for equine care, TAA grants have helped accredited organizations assist more than 13,700 Thoroughbreds at about 180 facilities across North America.

TAA Funding and Events Manager Emily Scandore said that every donation to the alliance helped support thousands of retired Thoroughbreds.

“We are so grateful to our stakeholders, reoccurring and new, who support our network of 82 accredited organizations.”

Accredited organizations undergo a thorough application and inspection process before accreditation is awarded to ensure they meet the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance’s Code of Standards, which covers five key areas: operations, education, horse health care management, facility standards and services, and adoption policies and protocols. Facility inspections are conducted at all facilities housing Thoroughbreds for each organization. Ongoing updates and re-inspections are required of all organizations as a condition of accreditation.

Along with continued funding from its original partners — Breeders’ Cup, The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association — the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is supported members from every aspect of the Thoroughbred industry, including owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry members.