International equine survey aims to guide future horse research

A major international survey to learn about educational interests and priorities among horse owners and equine stakeholders is under way.

The information gathered will be used to design future educational material about horses and to focus research on areas of particular interest.

The research is being carried out between World Horse Welfare and the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

It is not necessary to own a horse, or even to be involved in the equine industry, to participate in the anonymous survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete. Survey respondents need only be over the age of 18 and have an interest in horses. An optional short quiz section will ask true/false and multiple-choice questions on various aspects of equine management and needs.

The survey will be available until December 8, although this may be extended.

Dr Tamsin Coombs, Programme Director for the MSc Applied Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, Edinburgh said the team at the Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education felt it was important to work with World Horse Welfare on the project. The centre, which was established in 2011, aims to improve the health and welfare of animals through education, training, and research.

“It will hopefully enable us to better understand where equine stakeholders’ needs, interests and priorities lie and therefore guide future research and educational programmes with the ultimate aim of improving equine welfare.”

Anyone taking part is encouraged to share it widely to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to take the survey and contribute towards identifying priorities for future education and helping to focus research on areas of particular interest.