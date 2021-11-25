The Mustangs: New film looks at America’s wild horses

Share











Robert Redford, the actor who directed and starred in The Horse Whisperer is one of the executive producers of a new feature documentary The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses.

There are more than 80,000 wild horses on US federal lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals: The promo for The Mustangs says it “will make you fall in love with America all over again and understand why the protection of our wild horses and our public lands are worth fighting for”.

Redford is joined as executive producer by Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen. Music from Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson also features on the soundtrack, as well as an original song written by Diane Warren and performed by Blanco Brown.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Philipps says: “The wild horse is so ingrained in the American imagination that even for those who have never seen one know what it stands for: fierce independence, unbridled freedom, the bedrock ideals of the nation.

“From car ads to high school mascots, the wild horse — popularly known as the mustang — is the enduring icon of America. But in modern times it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question.”

The film is produced and directed by Steven Latham, with cinematography by Brian Pratt.

It is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video from November 23.