Conference to explore performance horse assessment and the gait analysis “revolution”

The benefits of gait analysis for equine performance and welfare will be debated at the Saddle Research Trust’s 4th International Conference, to be held virtually early next month.

Gait analysis is one of a full day of interactive presentations on Saturday, December 11, from world-renowned researchers and vets at the conference, which is exploring the “Welfare and Performance of the Ridden Horse: The Future”.

Dr Filipe Serra Bragança, a leading veterinary authority on gait analysis from the University of Utrecht Faculty of Veterinary Science, will be discussing the current position of objective gait analysis and its future role in assessing the performance horse.

“The introduction of modern technology into equine sports medicine has started a revolution,” Bragança said. “We have now the tools and knowledge to better quantify many aspects of our field that will ultimately lead to better performance and welfare of the equine athlete.”

Bragança will be discussing many aspects of gait analysis including kinetic, kinematic and surface electromyography applications. The most recent research developments will be examined, including applications and consequences of gait analysis for the equine athlete, with the main focus on welfare and how to quantify performance. Filipe will explore the use of regular monitoring of horses using sensor technology for gait analysis, the pros and cons of types of gait analysis systems, gait analysis of the ridden horse and future goals for development in this field.

The conference has been split into four sessions, each closing with an interactive Q&A. The event is also eligible for CPD points for delegates whose professional bodies are registered with the Saddle Research Trust.

Session 1: Applying the science

Session 2: Through the lens

Session 3: The horse as a stakeholder

Session 4: Hot topics

» Tickets for the conference range from £65 to £86.