New Florida equestrian venue signs Mars as Founding Partner

Mars Equestrian has joined the new World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida as a founding partner.

The sponsorship will give Mars naming rights to marquee events at the new multidisciplinary and equestrian sports venue, including showjumping, dressage and western disciplines, and the center will feature products from the Mars family of brands. There will also be brand installations and experiential pop-up activations.

WEC CEO Roby Roberts said the center was honored to partner with Mars Equestrian, which he described as an “iconic brand”.

“We appreciate their support, and we are uniquely positioned to leverage the Mars, Incorporated family of brands to enhance the experience of our exhibitors, spectators and guests.”

The comprehensive partnership agreement covers multiple touchpoints including confectionary, pet care and horse care with Official Partner status along several brand lines, including the Buckeye equine nutrition brand.

Mars Equestrian President William Clements said the company was delighted to be a Founding Partner of the center.

“WEC gives us the opportunity to showcase the full breadth of our brands and services in unique and impactful ways while living out our purpose of creating a better world for horses, pets and the people who love them.”

The World Equestrian Center – Ocala features facilities for year-round equestrian and sports events. The venue also offers indoor arenas and multipurpose buildings for vendor displays, while the expo centers are set up for tradeshows and conventions, as well as automobile, art and antique shows and weddings. The expansive facility sits on 378 acres with another 300 in reserve for future expansion.