Dressage stallion sells for $850K at Oldenburg auction

The Oldenburg Stallion Days in Vechta, Germany, has wrapped up with a bang, with six stallions selling for €300,000 ($US336,000; $NZ485,000) or more.

A son of Suarez who was named dressage premium stallion of the Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes topped the sale, selling for €530,000 ($US595,000; $NZ856,000) to the Wahler family’s Klosterhof Medingen. The black stallion (Suarez / Dante Weltino / Rubinstein I), bred by Nina Sixtensson in Sweden, is from the Rulli-Rudilore line, which produced the Grand Prix winners Rubin Royal (Hendrik Lochthowe) and Blue Hors Romanov (Hans Peter Minderhoud).

The dark bay Jovian / Benaggio / De Niro son bred by Caterina Schulz-Beelitz in Behrensdorf/Schleswig-Holstein, was knocked down to a stallion station in Sweden for €370,000.

The stallion by Foundation / Bretton Woods / Dormello, bred by Ulrich Brinkhus from Emstek/Lower Saxony, was sold to Schönweide Stud in Schleswig-Holstein for €360,000.

The premium stallion by Floricello / Ampère /Stedinger, bred by Rainer Lechl in Bavaria, was knocked down for €350,000 and remains in the Oldenburg Münsterland. And the licensed stallion by Secret / Stedinger / Placido, bred by Felix Poelmann in Lower Saxony, was sold to Ukraine for €304,500.

Among the jumping stallions, the licensed stallion by Chacco-Blue / Fetiche du Pas / Darco, bred by Marc Wens in Belgium, sold to an international showjumping stable in Saudi Arabia for €300,000. He is a brother to the 1.60m winner Halifax van het Kluizebos.

The champion stallion of the Springpferdezuchtverband Oldenburg-International (OS), a grey son of Cornet Obolensky (Cassini I / Contender / Narew xx) who was a graduate of the Vechta foal auction, sold to a stud in Oldenburg Münsterland for €250,000.

In total, the stallions sold for €4.48 million. Eleven of the 20 dressage stallions were sold abroad, as did four of the 19 jumping stallions on offer.

The 17 dressage stallions achieved a total turnover of €3,303,000. The average price of the licensed stallions settled at €186,000. For the non-licensed stallions it was about €28,000. The 12 jumping stallions fetched a total of €1,178,500 Euros. For a licensed stallion, bidders had to pay an average of about €85,000. The unlicensed stallions cost an average of about €22,300.