Totilas son earns main premium title at Oldenburg show

A four-year-old son of Totilas has been named the Main Premium Winner among the dressage stallions by Germany’s Oldenburg Studbook.

Black stallion Total McLaren (Totilas x Deja vu by De Niro / Sandro Hit), who was premium stallion at his stallion licensing in 2020, earned his latest accolade at the Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes (OL) in Vechta.

The result of the stallion performance test and, above all, the quality of the first foal crop at the offspring inspection are taken into account when deciding on the Main Premium. Total McLaren sired the Elite foals Teseo and Tribeca NY at the Fall Elite Auction, the latter of whom was sold to Costa Rica.

Total McLaren was bred by Ralf Knauf, of Haan, and is owned by Helgstrand Dressage in Denmark. His dam, Deja vu, participated at the Elite Mare Show in Rastede in 2012 and won her young riding horse test. His granddam, Silberaster (Sandro Hit) was champion mare at the Elite Mare Show in Rastede in 2006 and won the gold medal at the Bundeschampionat of three-year-old riding horses in the same year and repeated her success at the same place as a four-year-old. In 2008, Silberaster won bronze at the World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in Verden.

Total McLaren completed his 14-day test in Denmark with a final score of 7.85 and his 35-day test, also in Denmark, with an overall score of 8.07. In 2021, he was named bronze medalist of the four-year-old stallions at the Bundeschampionat in Warendorf.

The panel of judges said: “A modern riding horse and a stallion with nobility, frame and uprightness”.

Total McLaren achieved an overall score of 9.3. His brother Damon de Luxe (2013), by Damon Hill has been successful in advanced (S*) level dressage competitions with Kim Sarah Kleis in the saddle.

Another Helgstrand Dressage stallion, Fynch Hatton, won the silver medal among the dressage stallions. The five-year-old (by Formel Eins x Senorita Meyer by Sir Donnerhall I / Weltmeyer) was bred by Bernhard Ilting-Reuke in Borken. Fynch Hatton won the 2019 Oldenburg Saddle Licensing in Vechta and was the winner of the State Championships in Rastede at both three and four years old. In 2020, he completed his 35-day test in Denmark with an overall score of 8.49. That year he also triumphed at the Bundeschampionat for four-year-old stallions in Warendorf, and in 2021 he finished second at the Danish Young Horse Championships with a final score of 9.24.

The stallion came into stud use late after his saddle licensing in April 2019, which is why his first two foal crops count in the offspring evaluation. His son Feingold was the top-priced lot at the Fall Elite Auction, and was sold to the USA. Fynch Hatton’s dam, Senorita Meyer, also produced the licensed stallions First Choice by Fidertanz as well as Fürst Magic by Fürstenball OLD, victorious in Prix St Georges under Dorothee Schneider.

The bronze medalist was four-year-old Moreno (Morricone I x Simone by San Amour I / Diamond Hit), who was bred by Wilhelm Strohm in Nordhorn, and is owned by Gerd Sosath, of Lemwerder. Moreno was a premium stallion at the Oldenburg Stallion Days in Vechta in 2019. In 2020, he was a silver medalist at the Oldenburg State Championships in Rastede and excelled in the finals of the Bundeschampionat in Warendorf.

Moreno completed his 14-day test in Schlieckau with an overall score of 7.85. In 2021, Moreno successfully passed the Sport Test Part I with a focus on dressage in Münster-Handorf with a final score of 7.95, with all gaits scoring over eight. Moreno already has eight Oldenburg Elite foals. His dam line has produced several Grand Prix winners, including Di Lapponia (Paulinda Friberg, Sweden) and Salieri (Victoria Max-Theurer, Austria). Two internationally successful licensed stallions, Dr Doolittle by Donnerhall with Markus Gribbe and St Emilion by Sandro Hit with Dorothee Schneider, are also from this high-quality dam line.

Conthalou wins jumping Main Premium

Swedish-bred showjumper Conthalou won the Main Premium at the Springpferdezuchtverband Oldenburg-International (OS). The 2017 son of Conthargos (out of Belinda by Balou du Rouet / Chacco-Blue / Lancer III) was bred by Johan Ifverson and is owned by Gestüt Lewitz in Steinfeld.

Conthalou was Champion Stallion at the Oldenburg Stallion Days in Vechta in 2019 and was knocked down for a top price. Conthalou passed his 50-day test in Adelheidsdorf with partial scores of 9.0 in jumping manner, ability and rideability as well as 9.25 for his interior, resulting in an overall score of 8.86.

His dam Belinda is currently successful in international show jumping at 1.45m level under Antonia Andersson, Sweden. His granddam, Chacco’s Lüd by Chacco-Blue, is the full sister of René Tebbel’s successful stallions Chacco’s Son I and II and produced two licensed stallions, Corydon van T&L (by Cornado) and For Chacco TN (by For Pleasure), who are also successful at 1.40m level. In 2021 the Conthalou son Connery was the top-priced jumper foal from his first foal crop at the Fall Elite Auction in the Oldenburg Horse Centre in Vechta.

Full circle for champion jumping stallion

A son of Cornet Obolensky (Cassini I / Contender / Narew xx) who was a graduate of the Vechta foal auction has taken out the champion stallion title of the Springpferdezuchtverband Oldenburg-International (OS). Bred by Thomas Koch and exhibited by Marc Idelmann, the grey stallion is from the damline of successful jumpers Ballerina and Singu, both successful up to 1.60 m.

Oldenburg’s Breeding Director Bernhard Thoben said: “He passed the free jumping test with great potential, a strong opening hindquarter and a lot of ability. The stallion was discovered here in Vechta at the foal auction and now presented here again for the licensing.”

The shining Oldenburg Champion Stallion of the Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes (OL) is a son of Indian Rock (For Romance I / K2/T / Schwadroneur/T), a rising star under Dutch rider Emmelie Scholtens.

He was bred by Andrea Bechheim from Reichshof/North Rhine-Westphalia and exhibited by Helgstrand Dressage in Denmark. His dam Herbstromanze was a participant at the Elite Mare Show in 2016 and is the sister of the World Championship finalist Sir Skyfall (by Sandro Hit), now successful in Prix St Georges under Katrin Burger. The Grand Prix horses Saphira Royal/Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Sergio Leone/Jan Ebeling, USA, are also from this line.

Oldenburg’s Breeding Director Bernhard Thoben described the champion stallion as having “great grandeur and an incredible amount of charisma”.

“Also endowed with three evenly outstanding basic gaits. A stallion with rarely seen totality and a good alternative over the fine pedigree.”