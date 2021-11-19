FEI votes to remove reining as a discipline

Share











The divorce is final: The equestrian sport of reining is no longer affiliated with the FEI, but the door is not completely shut.

Delegates at the Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) of horse sport’s global governing body voted to remove reining as an FEI Discipline this week.

However, the FEI said it would “support initiatives from National Federations to preserve the FEI Reining legacy”.

The move follows interactions in the past few years between the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) and the FEI, mainly focused on the age of competing horses.

On October 1 the leadership of the NRHA declared that it had made the decision not to move forward with a new FEI agreement, citing “countless impediments throughout the relationship – legal, cultural, structural, and financial in nature”. It said that there were “numerous hurdles over that time, and include recent FEI actions”.

The two bodies had collaborated for more than 20 years.