Podcast delves into chronic pain assessment in horses

Researchers at Utrecht University have developed a tool to help horse owners and veterinarians recognise and monitor chronic pain in horses, and the topic is under discussion in the latest Fresh Scoop podcast from the Morris Animal Foundation.

Dr Kelly Diehl, the Foundation’s Senior Director of Science and Communications, interviews Drs. Janny de Grauw and Diane Howard about their work on this important problem of horses.

De Grauw and Howard discuss chronic pain in horses, the challenges of diagnosis and how they developed their assessment tool. They also talk about their new Morris Animal Foundation-funded study and what they hope to accomplish.

