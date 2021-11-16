Santi Serra to bring new show and arabian horses to London

Share











World-renowned equestrian performer Santi Serra is bringing a new performance to the London International Horse Show next month.

Serra’s brand new act will feature four Arabian horses and a dog. The Spanish-born showman is famed for his thrilling performances as he communicates to his beloved horses and dogs through mind and body.

“I am so excited to be returning to the London International Horse Show. The atmosphere at the Show is electrifying and I am thrilled to be able to showcase my incredible animals in this new performance to the amazing crowds,” Serra said.

Show Director Simon Brooks‐Ward said organisers were thrilled to bring Serra to London. “His performances are incredible, and the crowds are always in awe of how he communicates and interacts with his animals.”

The show, from December 16 to 20 at ExCeL London, has an impressive line-up of entertainment and displays, including the Musical Ride of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

In addition to the display acts, spectators will be treated to world-class competitive action, including FEI World Cup competitions in dressage, driving and showjumping. The traditional crowd favourites, the Puissance and the London Grand Prix, will feature the world’s best showjumping combinations, with the next generation of riders set to star in the Mini Stakes and the under 25 British Championship.

Hospice named as official charity

The East London-based Richard House Children’s Hospice will be the show’s official charity. The hospice provides palliative care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

To launch the partnership, regular London International Horse Show attendee and Instagram sensation, Teddy the Shetland, made a special appearance at the hospice to meet the children.

The partnership will provide significant financial and material benefits to the hospice, including revenue from ticket sales, with 50p from each ticket sold for the Thursday afternoon performance going directly to the charity, as well as a provision of tickets throughout the show to enable Richard House Trust’s staff, children, and parents to enjoy the Christmas equestrian extravaganza.

For those children who are unable to attend, action from the charity performance on Thursday afternoon will be live-streamed to the hospice so they can enjoy the action, and Father Christmas will be taking time out from his busy schedule at the show to visit the hospice and provide some additional festive cheer.