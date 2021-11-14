Irish eventing horse sale breaks records – again

Share











Ireland’s Monart Sale of elite eventing horses has defied the global pandemic and posted a new record average price of €15,281, and a clearance rate that exceeded 82%.

The top two lots, unnamed fillies from Henry Foley’s stable, achieved €35,500 and €34,500 respectively, with five horses in total breaking the €30,000 mark.

The rider-run Monart Sale’s new hybrid format welcomed prospective buyers onsite for two viewing days ahead of the online sale, which concluded last week. The auction is run by 5* riders Niall Griffin, Polly Jackson, and Bill Levett.

“It seems like we keep saying we’ve exceeded our expectations, but to be honest it’s been absolutely brilliant for us,” said Griffin, who is sale director.

This year’s sale attracted buyers from across the world, including Olympic gold medallists Michael Jung (GER) and Laura Collett (GBR), along with Aoife Clark (IRE), Marcio Jorge (BRA), and Trish Ryan (IRE).

Lot 73, by Luidam (KPWN) out of a Plot Blue (KWPN) sold on the second night to Zoe Feeney (GBR) for a sale high of €35,500.

Lot 33, by KEC Maximum Joe (WESTF) out of a Furryoso (ISH) mare produced the first-night high price of €34,500, selling to Jennifer Oliver (USA).

Oliver said she heard about the Monart Sale via a word-of-mouth referral from a friend.

“We are generally hesitant to buy horses remotely, however the Monart team does such a super job showing the young stock. We appreciate that the conformation pictures are on hard surfaces, that the walks are on gravel and that the x-rays were thorough. Lot 33 attracted us because of her overall presence. She is a super well-rounded filly, we thought one of the best in the sale.”

Having previously offered four and five-year-olds for sale in addition to the three-year-olds offered in this year’s sale, the Monart team have no plan on returning to having ridden horses in the auction and will focus their attention on Ireland’s best selection of three-year-olds.

Griffin said Monart had become “the premier three-year-old sale in Ireland”.

“If you’ve got a good 3-year-old you bring it here and put it in front of the best riders in the world. We’ve proven time and time again that we sell to the four corners of the world, and we’ll get a good price for it. We’ve made the decision to not go back to the ridden horses, and it’s the 3-year-olds we’re going to stick with.”

» Full sale results