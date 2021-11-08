$US76,000 in horse racing scholarships on offer

Share











Academic scholarships totalling $US76,000 for the 2022-2023 year have been announced by The Jockey Club in the US.

The five scholarships are open to any equine breed or discipline, although preference will be given to candidates with “the expressed desire to secure employment in the Thoroughbred industry”. This excludes The Jockey Club Benevolence Scholarship, with recipients not required to pursue an equine career.

Students resident in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico are eligible to apply .

The Jockey Club Scholarship ($15,000; $7500 per semester) is for students in the academic pursuit of majors for future employment in the equine industry.

The Jockey Club Advancement of Women in Racing Scholarship ($20,000; $10,000 per semester) is open to women pursuing a career in the equine industry who are enrolled full time as an undergraduate or graduate student at a college or university.

The Jockey Club Vision Scholarship ($20,000; $10,000 per semester) is open to students from a minority racial or ethnic group who are pursuing a career in the equine industry. Applicants must be enrolled full time as an undergraduate or graduate student at a college or university.

The Jockey Club Benevolence Scholarship ($15,000; $7500 per semester) is a need-based award to enable a student to attend a full-time program at a college, university, or trade program. Preference will be given to backstretch and horse farm employees and their family members.

The Jockey Club Jack Goodman Scholarship ($6000; $3000 per semester) is open to students enrolled in the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program (RTIP). Goodman was a resident of Tucson, a longtime member of The Jockey Club, and one of three founders of the RTIP.

» Applications can be made up to February 1, 2022.