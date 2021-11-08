Horse racing showcased in photographic exhibition

Share











An exhibition of photographs showcasing the racing industry is being presented both in-gallery and as a virtual exhibition by the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

The work of 48 US photographers is on show in the third annual Photo Finish juried photography exhibition.

The selected photographs in this year’s exhibition document the entire racing experience, from the farm to the backstretch to the winner’s circle, including several images that showcase how Covid-19 impacted the racing world in 2020.

The exhibition will be on display in von Stade Gallery to February 20, 2022, and the online exhibition will be available through autumn.

Amateur and professional photographers were asked to submit up to two photographs for consideration and were encouraged to be as creative as possible with their submissions.

The only requirement was that each submitted photograph must relate to the sport of Thoroughbred racing in North America.

A panel of judges representing both the racing and arts communities selected the photographs, including Louise Kerr (Executive Director, Saratoga Arts), Shannon Luce (Director of Communications, The Jockey Club), Skip Dickstein (Eclispe Award-winning photographer), Sally Jeffords (National Museum of Racing trustee, chair of the Collections & Exhibits Committee), and Cate Masterson (Director, National Museum of Racing).

