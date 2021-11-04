Free equine behaviour course for horse-crazy teens on offer

Share











A free virtual classroom for horse-crazy teenagers up to 17 has again been opened by Equine Guelph, with its popular Horse Behaviour and Safety course available on-demand until January 31, 2022.

Last November, more than 850 youth from around the world joined in to take advantage of this popular online offering, teaching young equestrians how to ‘speak horse.’ There is about two weeks’ worth of material and activities, but with this special free offering, kids can keep coming back as often as they like over the next three months. Access to the course will remain open for a year after registration.

Course topics include:

1. The Horse in the Wild – A Herd and Flight Animal

2. The Modern Day Horse

3. How Horses See and Hear

4. Herd Behaviour – How Horses Interact with Each Other

5. Horse Handling/Approaching a Horse

6. Rider/Helmet Safety

7. Trailer Loading Safety Basics

8. Safety around the Barn and Paddocks

9. Fire Safety

10. Returning from an Injury

Students will also be able to watch a multitude of videos from industry professionals, including guest expert Dr Rebecca Husted-Gimenez. As a world-renowned instructor on technical large animal emergency rescue, Gimenez has a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to horse behaviour and safe handling.

Equine Guelph director Gayle Ecker said the course was the perfect way for youth to fuel their passion and learn more about their favourite animal.

“The Horse Portal brings together our youth in a safe, online community where they will learn how to ‘speak horse’, and, ultimately, stay safe around horses and on the farm.”

» Register for the course