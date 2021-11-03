Best of the NZ horse world showcased in lockdown photo contest

Share











A lockdown equine photography competition has brought much joy in a dark time for many horse folks in New Zealand, and for the winning snapper there is the added bonus of a piece of equine-themed jewellery as a prize.

Voting for the competition closes on Friday, with the photographer of the image that has the most “likes” winning a beautiful half snaffle sterling silver pendant and snake chain necklace from Crawford Hill Collections, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of contemporary equestrian jewellery.

Dozens of entries have been received for the competition, organised by Kiwi equestrian identity Elizabeth Charleston on the New Zealand Equestrian Scene Facebook page.

“The images sent in from around the country have included horses and ponies doing hilarious things, and several have showcased the country’s scenery from ‘between the horse’s ears’,” Charleston said.

The idea for the competition came after Charleston, a seasoned showing competitor and experienced judge, was asked to judge a Best Presented class at a Ribbon Day in Otorohanga — despite all involved being in a Covid-19 lockdown. Thanks to the wonders of video technology, Charleston was able to carefully inspect the young riders for the class.

“I really felt for everyone in New Zealand who has been dealing with the latest Covid-19 lockdown that started on August 17. So many horse shows have been cancelled and people are stuck at home.

“Judging via video got me thinking about how to give equestrian enthusiasts around New Zealand the opportunity to take part in an event — you don’t even have to ride a horse to take part,” Charleston said.



“I’ve loved seeing photos of people’s horses and their lives all around the country. Some of the photos are funny or cute while some are stunning examples of how beautiful New Zealand is.”

Kelly Crawford, from Crawford Hill Collections, said the company was thrilled to be asked to support the NZES contest.

“We fully support those dedicated equestrians that have worked so hard only to have events and competitions cancelled because of Covid-19.

“What better way to be able to showcase their love and passion than with a photo? Some say that a photo is merely a snapshot in time. But to us, a photo is worth a thousand words.”

» Voting closes on Friday, November 5, at 5pm (NZ time).