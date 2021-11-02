Para equestrian movie faces final $100K hurdle

Share











Producers of a film about Para equestrian sport are aiming to raise $US100,000 to complete the project.

ParaGold follows the lives of four Paralympic equestrian hopefuls as they vie for a spot on the 2021 US Paralympic Dressage team.

It follows US riders Roxy Trunnell, Rebecca Hart, David Botana, and Sydney Collier on their quest to get to the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Each rider has severe physical disabilities, but determination and the bond with their horses propel them to greatness.

Donations are being sought to assist with editing, composing an original score, and polishing up the color and sound, with several “thank you” rewards on offer to donors.

ParaGold is scheduled for release in 2022. It is directed by Ron Davis, who also directed Harry and Snowman, and Life in the Doghouse.

Para Dressage is the only equestrian discipline included in the Paralympic Games, where it has been a regular fixture since 1996. It is conducted under the same basic rules as Olympic-level dressage, but with athletes classified according to the level of their disability.