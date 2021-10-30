Horsetalk.co.nz

Free webinar: Horse trailer safety with with Dr Rebecca Husted

The US Hunter Jumper Association is hosting a free webinar on trailer safety, with Dr Rebecca Husted from Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue.

Husted will discuss all aspects of trailer safety. This webinar will look at common mistakes with trailers and give important information for prevention and mitigation that will increase personal safety in the truck, the safety of the horses in the trailer and prevent a crash in the first place.

The webinar is expected to be from 45 minutes to an hour long, and includes a Q&A session.

» Register for the webinar, on November 2 at 7pm (EST)

