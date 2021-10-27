Rutgers Equine Science Center to celebrate 20 years

Share











A special presentation highlighting the work of the Rutgers Equine Science Center is taking place online next week.

The free webinar “20 Years of Excellence at the Rutgers Equine Science Center” is being presented by Dr Karyn Malinowski (CC’75, GSNB’80,’86), director of the Rutgers’ Equine Science Center.

Malinowski will share photos from research being conducted by equine science faculty and students and talk about horse health and well-being, environmental stewardship, and the center’s work to preserve and improve New Jersey’s horseracing industry.

» Register for the event, on November 3 at 7pm (EST)