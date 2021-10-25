Latest equine research on assisted breeding free to view

Horsetalk.co.nz

The "Assisted Reproductive Techniques Online Collection", collated by new BEVA president Huw Griffiths, is being made available to view for free until December 21 by the Equine Veterinary Journal.
A collection of research articles with the latest knowledge on assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs) is being made available to view for free until the end of the year by the Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ).

The Assisted Reproductive Techniques Online Collection has been collated by new British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) president Huw Griffiths, of Liphook Equine Hospital, and Tom Stoute, head of equine reproduction at the Veterinary School at Utrecht in The Netherlands.

It contains 15 articles on the latest research in ART, including cryopreservation, embryo transfer, AI in donkeys, the use of hysteroscopic hydrotubation for unexplained infertility in mares, equine early pregnancy loss, advanced mare age, and more.

The collection is free to view until December 27, 2021.

