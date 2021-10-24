Webinar to explore cryopreservation of rare animal species

Share











A free webinar promises a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a living biobank — and those fighting to save species from extinction.

The live webinar “Cryopreservation for Conservation” hosted by Nature’s Safe will look at how the company uses the latest technology to store somatic cells (non-reproductive cells) and gametes (reproductive cells) from endangered animals in a way that ensures their viability for future regeneration.

Nature’s Safe says that more than 37,400 species are at risk of extinction, and that by freezing tissue and reproductive cells from the rarest animals on the planet, it can help preserve them before they disappear forever.

The webinar will include case studies and interviews from an expert panel:

• Tullis Matson, Chair (Stallion AI Services Ltd)

• Dr Sue Walker, Vice-Chair (Chester Zoo)

• Dr Rhiannon Bolton, Charity Coordinator and Conservation Scientist

• Professor Suzannah Williams, Chief Scientist (Oxford University)

• Lucy Morgan, Scientific Advisor (Gemini Genetics)

• Dr Linda Penfold, Scientific Advisor (South East Zoo Alliance for Reproduction & Conservation)

• Matt Pettit, Scientific Advisor (IMT International)

» Register for the webinar, on November 3, 2021 at 7pm (GMT)