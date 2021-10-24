First Asian case of equine parvovirus-hepatitis-related Theiler’s disease confirmed in mare

Share











The first clinical case of equine parvovirus-hepatitis-related Theiler’s disease in Asia has been confirmed by researchers in South Korea.

Theiler’s disease, also known as equine serum hepatitis, was first described in 1919. It is an important cause of serious liver disease in horses. Its transmission is usually associated with the inoculation of contaminated equine biological products such as tetanus antitoxin.

Since 2011, four viruses have been identified as candidates for causing the disease: equine hepacivirus (EqHV), equine pegivirus (EPgV), TD-associated virus (TDAV), and equine parvovirus-hepatitis (EqPV-H).

Since the discovery of EqPV-H in 2018, it has been detected in most clinical cases of Theiler’s disease.

Additionally, several consecutive studies in the United States showed that 27 out of 28 clinical cases of Theiler’s disease were positive for EqPV-H.

Jungho Yoon and his fellow researchers, writing in the journal Viruses, have described a serious case of EqPV-H-related hepatitis in a 14-year-old thoroughbred mare.

The mare had a diseased liver and gastrointestinal symptoms, with abnormal liver-related blood parameters. She was depressed, had a poor appetite, an elevated body temperature, and jaundice.

The horse had been born in the US and imported to Korea in 2017, with no history of administration of equine biological products after entry into Korea.

She was diagnosed with EqPV-H-associated hepatitis after abdominal ultrasonography, a laparotomy to inspect the liver, and molecular-based testing.

The serum, nasal swab, oral swab, and liver biopsy all tested positive for EqPV-H.

EqPV-H DNA was found not only in hepatocytes (liver cells) but also in the bile duct lining and Kupffer cells — a type of cell that forms in the liver and is involved in the breakdown of red blood cells.

The mare was euthanized about 48 hours after the first clinical signs following a rapid deterioration in her condition.

The researchers tested samples for the other three viruses implicated in hepatitis in horses, but all were negative.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case of EqPV-H-associated Theiler’s disease in Asia, providing the first clinical evidence for viral shedding from the mouth and nose, and identification of EqPV-H in the liver,” the authors reported.

Their study, they said, contributes to a better understanding of the pathological features of EqPV-H-associated Theiler’s disease.

“Further studies are warranted regarding worldwide epidemiology, pathogenicity, and clinical relevance as an important risk factor for the horse industry.”

The study team comprised Jungho Yoon, Taemook Park, Ahram Kim, Jongyoung Park, Byung-Joo Park, Hee-Seop Ahn, Hyeon-Jeong Go, Dong-Hwi Kim, Soontag Jung, Yeeun Seo, Joong-Bok Lee, Seung-Yong Park, Chang-Seon Song, Sang-Won Lee and In-Soo Choi, variously affiliated with the Equine Clinic at the Jeju Stud Farm, Korea Racing Authority; the Department of Infectious Diseases, part of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Konkuk University in Seoul; and the Department of Food and Nutrition, part of the College of Biotechnology and Natural Resources at Chung-Ang University in Anseong.

Yoon, J.; Park, T.; Kim, A.; Park, J.; Park, B.-J.; Ahn, H.-S.; Go, H.-J.; Kim, D.-H.; Jung, S.; Seo, Y.; Lee, J.-B.; Park, S.-Y.; Song, C.-S.; Lee, S.-W.; Choi, I.-S. First Clinical Case of Equine Parvovirus-Hepatitis-Related Theiler’s Disease in Asia. Viruses 2021, 13, 1917. https://doi.org/10.3390/v13101917

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.