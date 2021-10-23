Hazardous field, horror hooves: Rescued pair on the mend

Share











A pair of neglected donkeys with severely overgrown hooves who were found in a field in Britain littered with dangerous hazards are now safe.

Flossy and Jubilee were discovered in freezing conditions, living in a muddy and wet field near Buxton, Derbyshire in January 2021.

A welfare officer with international animal welfare charity The Donkey Sanctuary assessed the situation and learned that the pair had long, overgrown feet, their water had frozen, and they had no adequate shelter from the wintry conditions

Donkey Welfare Adviser Keira Benham found the donkeys’ front hooves were in a horrendous condition — painfully curling upwards and stopping both animals from walking comfortably.

“It was heartbreaking to witness these donkeys being so uncomfortable. Watching them struggle to walk was very upsetting.

“The poor condition of their hooves and lack of adequate farriery care meant the donkeys were experiencing pain and discomfort,” Benham said

The donkeys’ field was covered in slushy snow and their water troughs had frozen over. Without shelter, their dishevelled coats showed signs of rain scald, a bacterial infection of the skin caused by prolonged exposure to the elements.

After initial attempts to reach their owner proved unsuccessful, Benham returned to the site with an RSPCA inspector, police officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and an equine vet.

As the weather had warmed slightly, the field Flossy and Jubilee stood in was now clear of snow, but the thaw had revealed several previously hidden dangerous hazards, including sharp pieces of wood, loose wire and a large kitchen knife.

“I was horrified to see such a potentially dangerous item on the ground where the donkeys were actively grazing,” Benham said.

“Had either donkey stood on or investigated the knife it could have caused serious injury to their hooves, limbs or muzzle and left them open to potential infection such as tetanus.”

After catching Flossy and Jubilee, the donkeys were examined by a vet before being taken into police possession. After the vet certified that the pair were suffering, they were taken into the care of The Donkey Sanctuary.

Flossy, 14, and Jubilee, nine, were given pain relief before being transported to The Donkey Sanctuary’s nearby centre, just outside Buxton. They were given a warm, dry shelter with access to hardstanding and a bed, as well as food and further veterinary attention.

Donkeys require a solid, waterproof shelter to protect them from the elements and a clean, dry resting area, while a hardstanding and dry bedding supports good hoof health and can help prevent donkeys developing conditions as a result of standing on wet ground.

Once they settled in, the donkeys received treatment for their painful overgrown hooves. Their teeth were also treated by a qualified equine dental technician. Routine dental care is important to prevent overgrowth and sharp points forming, as well as other issues leading to dental disease.

Benham eventually made contact with the donkeys’ owner who explained that they could no longer look after the animals and agreed to relinquish ownership.

The pair are now thriving at the sanctuary in Derbyshire. They are both very gentle and inquisitive, despite Jubilee being slightly nervous about new people after being moved to an unknown environment.

Chris Pile, Manager of The Donkey Sanctuary Derbyshire said: “Flossy and Jubilee spend their days grazing away with their friends.

“We had to clip their coats, and both have had extensive work to their feet, but they are doing well.”

It is hoped that Flossy and Jubilee may become eligible for The Donkey Sanctuary’s Rehoming Scheme where they can carry on enjoying living life to the full in a Donkey Guardian family.

The Donkey Sanctuary is a global leader for equine welfare, research and veterinary care. The charity operates programmes worldwide for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation.