Kiwi rider claims Kentucky showjumping challenge series

New Zealand showjumper Sharn Wordley has taken out the Hagyard Rider Challenge series, fought out over four premier events at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Wordley finished the series well ahead of the opposition with 540 points, having had a strong lead throughout.

After winning the $137,000 Mary Rena Murphy Grand Prix CSI3* on 10-year-old Verdini D’Houtveld Z at the Kentucky Spring Classic and placing ninth in the $137,000 Hagyard Lexington Grand Prix CSI3*, Wordley led the pack with 290 points going into the final competition at the Kentucky National Horse Show last month. He once again proved to be a force to reckoned with, speeding to victory in the $50,000 Betsy Grand Prix prix, helping him secure the overall win for the Hagyard Rider Challenge series.

As the leading rider, Wordley received a cash bonus of $20,000 from Hagyard, Audi of Lexington and Central Kentucky Ag Credit.

Cormac Hanley took home second in the series, earning 330 points after claiming victory in the $50,000 Hagyard Grand Prix at the Kentucky Summer Classic in August. After starting the series out strong, Daniel Coyle was not far behind Hanley, claiming the blue ribbon in the $137,000 Hagyard Lexington Grand Prix CSI3* on Legacy in May at the Kentucky Spring Horse Show.

Hagyard’s Dr Kevin Pfiester said it was “great to see people back at the Kentucky National Horse Show and to feel the energy surrounding the event”.

“The entire series was exciting, and Sharn certainly didn’t disappoint in the finals. We congratulate him and all of the amazing participants.”

Final Results:

1. Sharn Wordley – 540 total points

2. Cormac Hanley – 330 total points

3. Daniel Coyle – 250 total points

4. Molly Ashe-Cawley – 220 total points

5. David O’Brien – 170 total points

5. Alex Matz – 170 total points

5. Camilo Rueda – 170 total points

5. David Beisel – 170 total points

6. Taylor St Jacques – 160 total points

7. Karl Cook – 130 total points

7. Kent Farrington – 130 total points

The 2021 Hagyard Rider Challenge included the following events:

$137,000 Hagyard Lexington Grand Prix CSI3* Saturday, May 15 at the Kentucky Spring Horse show

$137,000 Mary Rena Murphy Grand Prix CSI3* presented by Hagyard Saturday, May 22 at the Kentucky Spring Classic

$50,000 Hagyard Grand Prix Saturday, August 7 at the Kentucky Summer Classic

$50,000 The Betsy Grand Prix presented by Hagyard – Sunday, September 26 Kentucky National Horse Show/The Betsy Gala