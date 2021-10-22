Horse vet named to leadership role at Florida college

Share











A US veterinarian well known for her work on equine endocrine diseases has been named chair of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine’s department of large animal clinical sciences.

Large animal internal medicine specialist Dianne McFarlane will join UF on December 15.

McFarlane presently serves as the Ricks Rapp Professor of Equine Research in the physiological sciences department at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, where she has served on the faculty since 2005. Before that, McFarlane held a variety of academic appointments at institutions, including North Carolina State University and Atlantic Veterinary College. She also worked in private equine practice.

Her research interests focus on using a comparative animal approach to understanding the biological changes that accompany aging and she is well known for her work in equine endocrine diseases.

McFarlane has received many honors and awards for her professional achievements, including being named the top equine speaker of the year for 2020 for the VMX conference held by the North American Veterinary Community, receiving the OSU Regents Distinguished Research Award in 2013 and being selected as ACVIM’s Hero in Veterinary Medicine in 2010.

McFarlane earned her D.V.M. degree from the University of California at Davis in 1992, subsequently completing a large animal rotating internship at the University of Georgia in 1993 and a residency in equine medicine at North Carolina State in 1997. She is board-certified by both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.

She received her Ph.D. with a focus on equine endocrinology from the University of Prince Edward Island. Additionally, she holds a master’s degree in molecular genetics from the University of Georgia. She received her B.S. degree from Clemson University as an animal science major.

UF College of Veterinary Medicine dean Dana N. Zimmel described McFarlane as a dynamic speaker and scientist whose interests and talents would be a huge asset to UF.

“I’m so pleased to welcome her to our administrative team and know her leadership will further strengthen the academic and clinical programs we currently offer within our department of large animal clinical sciences,” Zimmel said.