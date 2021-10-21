Equine veterinary education series to look at obesity, age and laminitis

Share











The first in a series of free equine education seminars looking at obesity, laminitis and the senior horse gets under way on October 30.

The inaugural Equine Veterinary Continuing Education virtual series presented by Mars Equestrian will take place on three consecutive Saturday mornings from 10am to noon EST on October 30, November 6 and November 13.

Topics include Obesity, Laminitis and the Senior Horse, covering relevant research and providing up-to-date nutritional advice, as well as current guidance on diagnostics.

The panel of speakers feature nutrition and veterinary specialists in research, diagnostics and product development, headed by Pat Harris, Director of Science for Mars Horsecare and a past President of the British Equine Veterinary Association. She is internationally recognized as a leader in equine nutrition and veterinary research.

She will be joined by Amy Polkes, an Equine Veterinary Diagnostic Specialist for Antech Diagnostics, and Nettie Liburt, the Senior Equine Nutrition Manager at Mars Horsecare US.

Register for each topic:

» Obesity, October 30

» Senior Horses, November 6

» Laminitis, November 13

The series also offers a total of six Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE)-CE credits to veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

Mars Equestrian director Bridgett McIntosh said that presenting this level of expertise as a resource for the veterinary community was part of Mars’ mission to make the world a better place for horses.

“This gives us the unique opportunity to share peer-reviewed research and provide practical nutritional recommendations linked with cutting-edge diagnostics.”

