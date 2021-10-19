Let the horse vets eat cake: 60 notables honoured for lead body’s birthday

Share











Many familiar names are among the “60 faces” who are being celebrated for their impact on the equine veterinary sector, in celebration of the 60th birthday celebrations of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) next month.

Every day for a month, two profiles will be released by BEVA as part of the build-up to BEVA’s official birthday on November 18 – the date BEVA held its first meeting back in 1961. Each of the 60 faces will also be highlighted on the BEVA website.

BEVA hopes horse owners will join in too, celebrating by sharing birthday cakes with their vet or veterinary practice.

Names from the past include 16th-century humanist Thomas Blundeville, Sir Frederick Hobday, Dorothy Brooke, Captain Horace Hayes, Edward Caslick, and Claude Bourgelat, and more recent honourees include Celia Marr, Elisabeth Svendsen, Joe Mayhew, Leo Jeffcott, Peter Rossdale, Sue Dyson, and Wayne McIllwraith.

BEVA President Huw Griffiths said the 60 faces initiative celebrates some of the many outstanding people who have left an indelible mark on the profession and whose actions complement BEVA’s work in championing progress and diversity. Those featured were nominated by BEVA members.

“It was a really tough challenge to whittle the list down to 60 people as all of the nominees were exceptional individuals,” Griffiths said. “The list showcases some of the best-known names in the industry as well as some heroes whose stories are less well known or who have been consigned to history.

“It’s not a ‘Top 60’, nor are all the faces vets, but it does highlight the breadth of people who have impacted what we do.

“We hope you will enjoy reading about them and we hope our lovely clients will join in the celebrations during the week starting November 18 by sharing a celebratory piece of birthday cake with their cherished horse vet!”