Conference to explore improved equestrian practice to make life better for horses

Share











More than 3000 people have registered for the ISES conference on “Advancing Equestrian Practice to Improve Equine Quality of Life”, and registrations are still open for the free event.

The three-day conference hosted by the International Society for Equitation Science promises something for everyone in the horse world, with more than 60 speakers scheduled. It starts on October 20.

It aims to bring together and engage with horse riders, pony clubs and riding clubs, coaches and trainers, and equine students as well as academics, researchers and scientists to showcase how using evidence-informed approaches can advance equestrian practice and improve equine quality of life.

The four themed sessions are:

Tools for Change – where scientists and practitioners will come together to explore the latest research about equine training cognition and performance; Science with Impact – focussing on methods for measuring and monitoring the effects of different training approaches, use of equipment and rider psychology; Communication for Change – covering approaches to advancing equitation and performance through effective dissemination of evidence-based information; and Education for Change – opportunities to empower existing and future generations through challenging thinking and practices and developing knowledge about equine welfare needs.

Selected papers from the conference will be published in a special edition of the journal Animals.

Speakers include equine behaviour specialists Dr Andrew McLean, Professor Natalie Waran from the Eastern Institute of Technology in New Zealand, Professor Hayley Randle from Charles Sturt University in Australia, and Dr Camie Heleski, senior lecturer at the University of Kentucky, and equine exercise physiologist Dr David Marlin.

The conference will also include the “Clever Hans” talk, where a well-respected researcher from another field of study provides conference attendees with the chance to consider how equitation science might benefit from thinking “outside the box”.

This year the Clever Hans Speaker is Professor Mike Mendl from Bristol University, who will share his extensive knowledge and research on animal emotion, cognition and decision making.

» Register for the conference