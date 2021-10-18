Schoolmaster role open at charity’s horse rehoming centre

Share











British-based animal welfare charity Blue Cross is seeking a schoolmaster horse to help with training and assessments at its rehoming centre.

The charity’s previous schoolmaster, Shadow, has retired at the age of 20 from his job at the Blue Cross horse rehoming centre at Rolleston in Staffordshire.

Schoolmasters play a vital role in helping the centre assess the riding and handling capabilities of potential borrowers, as well as helping to ‘nanny’ newly backed youngsters when they begin their hacking and roadwork exercise.

Shadow was an exemplary schoolmaster at the Rolleston centre for 12 years but at 20 years old he is now retired and enjoying life in his new home as a light hack.

Horse Rehoming Coordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson said it could be a good option for someone who didn’t want to sell their horse but may be struggling to keep him or her.

“If you need help this winter looking after and keeping your horse in work or are you going away to university but don’t want to sell your horse this could be the perfect option for you,” she said.

“We have a skilled team of horse welfare assistants and 65 acres of year-round turnout so your horse couldn’t be in better hands.”

» Find out more from rolleston@bluecross.org.uk