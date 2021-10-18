Conference to consider science and the ridden horse

Share











Early bird tickets are open until the end of the month for the Saddle Research Trust’s 4th International Conference, being held virtually in December.

The event on Saturday, December 11 will bring together renowned researchers and vets from around the globe who will discuss the topic “Welfare and Performance of the Ridden Horse: The Future.”

The conference will explore how science is increasingly important in providing an evidence base for best practice in ridden horse management. Using the latest knowledge and research, scientists, vets and equine specialists will discuss the advances in welfare and performance of the ridden horse.

The full day of interactive presentations has been split into four sessions, each with the opportunity to submit questions for discussion at the end.

SRT Director Dr Anne Bondi said the trust was proud to demonstrate its continued commitment to research, education and dissemination of knowledge.

“With our virtual format we intend to build on the huge online viewing figures of our 2018 conference which reached 52 countries worldwide. Our mission is to make our conference content easily accessible and understandable for as many people as possible,” Bondi said.

SRT Chief Executive Officer Dr Jan Birch said in recent months the trust had undertaken extensive developments to enhance its ability to deliver its key missions, including the addition of highly experienced Trustees.

“With their support our 4th International Conference is already shaping up to surpass all expectations to deliver ground-breaking science, knowledge transfer and networking to support the future health and welfare of the horse,” Birch said.

Further details on each of the SRT International Conference sessions will be released over the coming weeks.

» Early bird tickets are available until the end of October at the 25% discounted price of £60 per person, plus booking fee.