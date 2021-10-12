FEI’s global campaign puts focus on #HealthforHorses

Share











Horse sport’s world governing body has joined forces with an animal health care company for a new campaign that aims to improve the daily care and wellbeing of horses.

Boehringer Ingelheim and the FEI’s #HealthforHorses campaign will run for six weeks and will be promoted on the FEI’s social and digital channels to its online community of more than three million followers. Using the #HealthforHorses hashtag, the campaign will provide a series of practical tips on important topics such as stable management and cleaning, post-exercise cooling, and items to include in a well-prepared first aid kit for horses.

Boehringer Ingelheim is the second-largest animal health business in the world. #HealthforHorses is the first campaign to be run under the FEI’s new commercial strategy which provides opportunities for partners to promote their shared values.

Top equestrian influencers Lucy Robinson (@footluceeventing), Ashley Harrison (@ashleyharrisoneventing) and Lauren Allport (@laurenallport) will work alongside experts in equine health to create content for the campaign, and to enhance the knowledge of all those who love horses.

FEI Commercial Director Ralph Straus said the campaign will highlight the benefits of horse care for equines, as well as the therapeutic value that many people gain from daily contact with horses.

“Equestrian is not just a sport, but also a lifestyle, and it is unique because of the bond that is created between the horse and human,” Straus said.

“These connections are reinforced through daily horse care practices and there is a growing body of research which shows that positive horse-human relationships can bring intrinsic rewards to both equines and humans. If the pandemic situation has shown the world anything, it is that we need to value our relationships and this also holds true for our relationships with the horse.”

He said the campaign aimed to turn the knowledge and expertise of each organisations into helpful resources, tips and pointers on horse care for professional, amateur and leisure riders around the world.

“The content, produced by our equestrian influencers, will speak directly to the younger generation of riders and up-and-coming athletes who will play an important role in keeping our community alive and growing.”

The #HealthforHorses campaign builds on previous equine health and education initiatives between the FEI and Boehringer Ingelheim that were created through the FEI Campus , an e-learning gateway that provides courses by equestrian experts on subjects such as horse training, stable management, veterinary needs and equine behaviour.

Liz Barrett, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Head of Equine, Global Strategic Marketing, said passionate equestrians from all disciplines and all parts of the world derive endless pride, happiness and fulfilment from time spent with horses.

“They know that the responsibility for the health of these amazing animals is in their hands. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we aim to ensure that every horse is able to get the care and attention it truly deserves.

“We are delighted to start this campaign with the FEI to highlight the benefits that horses give to us every day, and to make certain that they receive our very best care in return.”