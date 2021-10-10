$250K start to new position honoring equine veterinarian Gary Lavin

Share











The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation has created an endowment to recognise Dr Gary Lavin’s contribution to equine health.

The “A. Gary Lavin Chair” will support a full-time position, and Oaklawn Park will be supporting the new role with a lead gift of $250,000.

Lavin, who died at age 83 in February, was on the foundation’s board of directors and research advisory committee. Grayson chair Dell Hancock said Lavin made “innumerable contributions to Grayson over the last 40 years”.

“He was instrumental in the reorganization of our research approval process, which resulted in the development of the research advisory committee we use today. Dr Lavin believed that the veterinary community should be involved in Grayson’s work, and we are proud to honor him with this position, which will facilitate a veterinary relationship with the foundation that he believed was so important.”

Hancock said the foundation was grateful to Oaklawn and the Cella family for their commitment to equine health in helping to fund the position.

Louis Cella, president of Oaklawn, said the Cella-Lavin families have been working together in the best interest of the Thoroughbred for three generations.

“We all have such great memories of Doc. It is a great honor to kick off this campaign to create the A. Gary Lavin Chair.”

Responsibilities of the A. Gary Lavin Chair will include RAC member recruitment, orientation, and management; management of grant applications, reviews, deadlines, and conflict eliminations; fundraising; and publicity.

Gary Lavin’s son, Grayson vice-chairman Kevin Lavin, said his father was a lifelong advocate of equine health and longtime supporter of Grayson.

“My family is proud to see his legacy continue through this new position. We are appreciative of the support that it has already received and thankful to the Cella family for their initiative in the fundraising effort.”

» Those who are interested in supporting the endowment can designate donations to Grayson as being specifically for the A. Gary Lavin Chair position.