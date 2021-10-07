Thoroughbred scholarship offers Irish National Stud course

Share











A chance for a young New Zealander who is keen on thoroughbred racing to travel to Ireland and complete the world-renowned Irish National Stud Diploma Course is on offer.

Applications for the Irish National Stud scholarship, now named the Keith and Faith Taylor Family Equine Scholarship, will close on October 15. It is open to anyone aged 30 or under who is interested in furthering their career in the thoroughbred industry.

Those applying should have some work experience at a thoroughbred stud in New Zealand and be committed to furthering their career in the thoroughbred industry.

The scholarship includes return economy airfare, fees for the National Stud Diploma course, accommodation, and a cash advance to cover some personal expenses.

Because of Covid-19 related travel restrictions, the successful candidate must be fully vaccinated (Irish National Stud policy) and be willing to complete any quarantine requirements. If their return to New Zealand is delayed for any reason the Irish National Stud and the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders Association (NZTBA) will support the recipient.

The Irish National Stud’s Thoroughbred Breeding course has both practical and academic units covering everything from business studies, to animal welfare and pasture management. It was first held in 1971, and boasts more than 1200 graduates, many of whom are prominent in stud farms throughout the world, racehorse training, bloodstock sales, insurance and the media.

The Irish National Stud scholarship was established in 1991 and sent students to the English and Irish National Studs. It was originally funded by the Wellington branch of the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders Association. Since 2006 the scholarship has been funded by the K.I.A. Taylor Charitable Trust and Trelawney Stud’s Taylor family, and was renamed the Keith and Faith Taylor Family Equine Scholarship.

» Applications can be sent to nztba@nzthoroughbred.co.nz. They should include a CV and covering letter stating why applicants wish to apply and why they would be a suitable candidate for the scholarship.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Marketing