Dressage mare tops Oldenburg sale at €450,000

Share











An Oldenburg mare has fetched the top price of €450,500 ($US520,000; $NZ753,000) at the breed’s 95th Fall Elite Auction in Vechta.

Superb, a three-year-old by Secret and from a Welt Hit II mare bred by Lambertus Schnieder from Molbergen, was sold to a German buyer. Superb is a sister to Grand Prix star Famoso (Farewell III) and the licensed Schickerio (Stedinger).

Her sale helped increase the average of the 39 riding horses to €49,000, with the 28 elite foals averaging around €15,000 in the six-hour auction marathon that netted some €2.5 million. The total turnover of the riding horses was €1,906,000, and the foals netted €408,500.

The four-year-old Commisario (Comme il Faut/Diamant de Semilly/Nekton) bred by Hans-Jürgen Poehls from Neumünster/Schleswig-Holstein, was the second top price and most expensive jumping horse. He had been bought as a foal in Vechta. Commisario was knocked down for €105,000 ($US121,000; $NZ175,000) to Lutz Gössing for the international show jumping stable of Tim Rieskamp-Gödeking in North Rhine-Westphalia. Commisario’s granddam, Zara X, is sister to Christian Ahlmann’s 1.45m jumper Clarissimo Z.

The top price among the elite foals at €62,000 was Sempre Libre (So Perfect/Fürst Romancier/L’Espoir), who sold to Great Britain. Sempre Libre is out of the first crop of the Sezuan son So Perfect, who was reserve champion of the Oldenburg licensing in 2019.

Connery (Conthalou/Cornet Obolensky/Casall) fetched the top price of €33,000 among the jumping foals. Bred by Rudolf Kühlmann, Rietberg/North Rhine-Westphalia, the youngster has gone to Sweden. His sire Conthalou was the celebrated Oldenburg Champion Stallion in 2019. He is from the 1298 dam line of 1.60m jumpers Cynar VA (Jessica Springsteen) and Chupa Chup (Bernardo Alves).

Almost half of all of the horses were sold abroad, including two to Costa Rica: Elite foal Tribeca NY (Total McLaren/For Romance I) and dressage mare Senorita (Sezuan/Sir Donnerhall I).

Other countries featuring in the buyers’ list were USA (4), Belgium (3), Hungary (3), Ukraine (3), Austria (3), Sweden (3), The Netherlands (2), and one each to Mexico, Poland, Great Britain, Turkey.