UC Davis aims for gold standard care for equine athletes

Horsetalk.co.nz 228 Views 0 Comments
Dr Carrie Finno is Professor of Veterinary Genetics and Gregory L. Ferraro Endowed Director at the UC Davis Center for Equine Health.
A look behind the scenes of a leading veterinary school’s plans for an Equine Performance and Rehabilitation Center is on offer in a webinar on October 20.

Dr Sarah le Jeune is Professor of Equine Surgery and Chief of Service at UC Davis's Equine Integrative Medicine Service.
Registrations are open for UC Davis’s Plugged-in Virtual Event Series presentation “Going for Gold: Setting the Standard for Equine Athletes”.

The event is being presented by UC Davis equine professors Dr Carrie Finno and Dr Sarah le Jeune. Finno is Professor of Veterinary Genetics, and le Jeune is Professor of Equine Surgery.

UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s future Equine Performance and Rehabilitation Center will enable an Olympic-level approach to sport horse health and injury prevention. The educational opportunities the center will provide to veterinary students will also be outlined.

» Register for the webinar, on October 20, 12 noon (PST)

