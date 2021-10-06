Racing industry pulls together to support cancer-stricken jockey

Share











A thoroughbred racing syndicate is organising a golf tournament and an auction to raise funds to support a young jockey who is battling throat cancer.

Based in Christchurch, New Zealand, Malaysian jockey Yong Chew is isolated from his family and friends because of Covid-related travel restrictions.

Syndicator Go Racing is raising funds for Chew at their inaugural golf tournament on October 15, with Racetrack Support, an arm of the Salvation Army.

Chew is apprenticed to Riccarton trainer Lance Robinson, whose family has stepped in to care for the 25-year-old.

“He’s putting up a good fight and he’s doing well,” Lance Robinson told newshub. “He’s got his chin up and he’s doing his best.”

Racetrack Support was launched in 2015 by Andrew McKerrow. It was established to care for the wellbeing of people within the racing industry and offers a free confidential service for those in need.

Go Racing’s Matt Allnutt said he was already in the process of organising a golf tournament as a day out for their owners.

“We felt we really needed a purpose behind it as well as it being a social occasion.

“I talked to Andrew and he highlighted Yong’s situation and it was a no-brainer for us — a young guy going through this and needing some support,” Allnutt said.

More than 120 golfers have signed up for the Young Chew cancer fundraiser.

“We have contingency plans in place so we can hold the event safely and in line with whatever Covid Alert Level we may be in.”

The tournament will be held at Bottle Lake Golf Club in Christchurch and will be followed by fundraising raffles and an auction at the clubhouse.

Allnutt said there were several big-ticket items on offer at the auction, including framed plates worn by Bonecrusher, Winx memorabilia, and other rugby and racing items. More items are being added, Allnutt said.

“We have had some very generous donations from right around New Zealand and the world.

“Cam Brae will be auctioneering and the event is more than just a social occasion, it has an important purpose where we can raise funds for someone who is really struggling at the moment,” Allnutt said.

“It is all about the racing industry pulling together and trying to make things a bit better for Yong.”

» Anyone wishing to donate to the auction or make a bid can contact matt@goracing.co.nz. Cash donations can be made directly to 02-0568-0008371-39.

NZ Thoroughbred Marketing