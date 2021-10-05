Paralysed showjumper Kevin Babington steps up rehab

Share











Irish showjumper Kevin Babington, who was left paralysed from the chest down after a devastating fall in 2019, is making steady progress in his recovery and can now move all of his toes.

Babington, an Olympic veteran and team gold medalist from the 2001 European Championships, suffered the injury at the 2019 Hampton Classic.

The 52-year-old’s commitment to his daily physical therapy and frequent stem cell and other medical interventions continues, and he has high self-expectations.

Jeff Papows from the Babington Foundation said: “The courage, patience, tenacity, and kindness we all know to be substrates of Kevin’s make-up prior to his fall, are on vivid display daily.

“For those who don’t believe in miracles, Kevin can now move all his toes on each foot and independently, and just as of this writing, has some flexion in his feet. We all look forward to the day he stands to deliver the leading rider award at Silver Oak.”

As well as working on his rehab, in recent months Kevin and Dianna Babington, and the Babington Foundation, have done much to support education, safety, and news of spinal research. These programs more broadly relate to all riders in the sport, most critically the importance of “Air Vests”.

Showjumpers and other equestrians around the world have responded generously to help Babington, but, says Papows, “at the same time the financial demands of Kevin’s care, therapy and progress are steep and mandatory. The requirement for fund raising continues to be of paramount importance.”

A new website has been launched to give updates on Babington’s progress, as well as important articles about spinal injury breakthroughs and safety issues.

The foundation is a licensed 501c3 charity, and donations will be used to help rehabilitate equestrians with spinal injuries.