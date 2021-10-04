Horse Sport Ireland makes €9 government budget request

Share











Horse Sport Ireland is asking the country’s government for €7.8 million ($US9m; $NZ13m) to build a national training and education building, reproduction and veterinary hub and industry administration headquarters.

A positive planning decision for a site identified has been recently granted, making the project “shovel ready”. The capital funding ask was put to more than 40 members of Dáil Éireann, Senators and Councillors in Dublin last week.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) is also seeking increased funding from Budget 2022 of €1.2 million ($US1.3m; $NZ2m) for the Irish Sport Horse industry, with four main goals:

Deliver equal recognition and opportunities for equine farmers through access to TAMS Schemes (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme).

Further develop breeding initiatives and improve herd quality.

Implement the knowledge transfer, horse production pathway and invest in regional training and production facilities.

Continue to protect the industry’s integrity through the national equine anti-doping programme.

HSI Acting CEO Joe Reynolds, Acting Chairperson Mary Lambkin-Coyle, Head of Sport Legal and Governance Avalon Everett, Head of Finance John Moran, HSI Industry Economic Forum members Michael Slattery and James Tarrant and members of the HSI marketing team Leanne O’Sullivan and Alyssa O’Neill presented these key asks.

Afterwards, Reynolds said the response was encouraging.

“We had an hour-long discussion with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon and Assistant Secretary-General, Kevin Smyth which was very fruitful, and in the afternoon, we met with a considerable number of Ministers, Senators and Deputies. These are people who know the topic and are very interested.

“We were there to make our case and to gather support. Most representatives committed to actively supporting our submission by bringing our case to Government. I think the work we have done will really pay dividends and I would like to acknowledge the work of the team involved on the day and the work of HSI Board Member Lucinda Creighton and her colleague at Vulcan Consulting Keith Hoare, as well as Barry O’Connor the Chair of HSI’s Industry Economic Forum.”

The Irish Sport Horse industry is worth just under €1 billion to the Irish economy and provides more than 14,000 full-time jobs.

“There is significant potential for ambitious export-led growth and in terms of employment there is a substantial multiplier effect through the involvement of over 47,000 working in ancillary roles. Adding to this, the sport horse industry in Ireland impacts every county in Ireland and it is a green asset in that it is clean, green, low-carbon, homegrown industry that offers the opportunity to grow farm income without intensification,” Horse Sport Ireland said.