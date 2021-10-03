Vet hospital’s equine education seminar to be live streamed

Share











US equine veterinary hospital Rood & Riddle is holding an educational seminar in Lexington on October 12 that will also be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

“Rood & Riddle Responds” will have a question-and-answer format, and the questions submitted by clients and veterinarians before the seminar are assigned to one of four specialists, including a surgeon, an internal medicine expert, a reproduction specialist, and a breeding farm practitioner.

It will be the 36th Rood & Riddle Client Education Seminar, and this is the first year it has been held in the autumn, with the late winter date earlier this year pulled because of Covid.

Among the veterinarians attending is Dr Lutz Goehring, who is the Warren Wright, Sr. – Lucille Wright Markey Endowed Chair in Equine Infectious Diseases at the University of Kentucky’s Gluck Equine Research Center. Goehring’s background is in research, scholarly journals, refereed book chapters, advising, mentoring, and service. His research expertise has been on equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV1). He is a specialist in equine internal medicine and a member of the European College of Equine Internal medicine.

Sponsors include Boehringer Ingelheim, Hallway Feeds, Neogen, Platinum Performance, and Zoetis. There will also be tables for questions for the University of Kentucky Pasture Management program, the Kentucky Horse Council, and Blue Grass Farms Charities.

The in-person seminar is at Embassy Suites in Lexington. The question-and-answer session will run from 6pm to 8pm. RSVP by 3pm Monday, October 11 to wfields@roodandriddle.com or by phone to (859) 280-3316.